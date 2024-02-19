Standard Bank ups green funding to empower homeowners to switch to solar

Standard Bank personal and private banking has announced a big increase in its green solution funding. The bank has led a concerted effort to disburse funds to individuals in SA for the installation of solar solutions or the purchasing of “green-aligned” homes.

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, the bank’s cumulative value of its consumer green lending book had grown by more than 26% and was approaching R3bn. At the time, Standard Bank declared it was confident it would reach its target of providing over R1.2bn in new financing during the 2023 year for these initiatives.

Through various initiatives, including the bank’s LookSee home efficiency platform, the bank has installed over 7,000 solar panels on homes, which is providing over 8,400 tonnes of CO 2 offset. Through LookSee, the bank has assisted customers to install over R164m worth of home solar systems, which is a 350% growth year on year.

There has also been a dramatic increase in the financing of solar systems through home loan re-advances. These efforts have resulted in significant savings for South African homeowners, with an estimated annual savings in electricity costs of almost R19m being realised through the home efficiency solutions that have been provided to customers.