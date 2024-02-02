Standard Bank partners with Yebo Fresh to empower township businesses

SA’s informal township economy is booming. All told, it contributes about R300bn to the national GDP. However, traders ranging from neighbourhood spaza shops and food hawkers to hairdressing salons and larger businesses are operating on a largely cash basis and are often unbanked.

For years, the businesses that form the backbone of commerce in townships have operated from garages, street-facing rooms in houses, and even shipping containers as they bring essential groceries and commodities to their neighbourhoods, says Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise development at Standard Bank SA.

Also lagging has been e-commerce, primarily because digitally based business-to-business suppliers have difficulty communicating with independent traders, and because these businesses operate in environments where cash is used for most transactions.

“While providing an essential service through outlets across townships, these businesses face several operational challenges,” says Mosomane. “As they are largely cash based, they are vulnerable from a security point of view. Restocking shelves usually means closing the business and travelling to buy stock for cash. Operating margins are also low as these businesses do not benefit from bulk-buying options available to formal, shopfront retailers.”

Most seriously, she says, “as ‘cash is still king', businesses are precluded from the benefits of the formal banking sector and having the financial records and credit ratings that can make it possible to obtain loans and expand their businesses.”