Solar PV solutions have become a necessity to trade

As South Africans continue to face the burden of power challenges, the adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions has reached unprecedented levels.

While the PV energy solution has emerged as a robust leading technology for commerce, industry and manufacturing, the financial burdens imposed are significant — especially for SME business owners. This has led to various innovative options emerging, promising access to clean energy.

Commercial and industrial businesses, from SMEs to large corporates, find it easier to justify funding these solutions as they have become a necessity to trade, vs measures taken to contribute to climate matters or just convenience. Solar's immediate arbitrage benefits, the gradual drop in battery costs, and its application to load-shedding, make backup solutions increasingly viable.

Any business can benefit from these solutions, but for businesses spending copious amounts on fuel for generators because of load-shedding, the adoption of these systems is an essential consideration. Solar PV solutions help mitigate supply interruptions while also providing partial insulation from tariff hikes.

One of the main incentives for business is that the payback period on capital investments has reduced steadily as energy tariffs have risen. Research shows that between 2007 and 2022, the Eskom tariff increased by 653%, effectively quadrupling the cost of power in 14 years.

In April 2023, Eskom applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA for a 32% increase, indicating that this trend is not likely to change. This payback benefit has further been amplified by the recently passed amendment to the 12BA tax incentive, which allows businesses an accelerated wear-and-tear allowance on solar PV investments of 125% in the first year.