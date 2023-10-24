PowerPulse connects you to the right solar solution for your business at no cost
Standard Bank’s digital platform lets you take back control of your energy supply in ‘the simplest, smartest and most secure way’
PowerPulse, an industry-first digital platform from Standard Bank, is changing the way local businesses reduce their dependence on the country's unstable national power grid.
This platform aims to make every step of the journey towards securing a sustainable alternative energy solution as simple and business-driven as possible — whether you’re an existing Standard Bank client or not.
How? PowerPulse assesses your business case for solar power, lets you compare proposals from accredited providers at no cost, and allows you to explore funding options.
“When we first started working on PowerPulse, we didn’t foresee the extent of the uncertainty over electricity security in SA,” says Jaco Burger, head of corporate venturing at Standard Bank and one of the founders of PowerPulse.
“But in 2022, when the country faced record levels of load-shedding — at the same time that the price of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage started to drop dramatically — we saw a huge transition in the energy landscape.
“Making the switch to sustainable energy solutions started to make solid business sense. So, we decided to focus on helping South African businesses to take back control of their energy supply in the simplest, smartest and most secure way — via PowerPulse, an end-to-end digital solution.”
Load-shedding is here to stay, escalating year on year
According to the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, the Eskom fleet energy availability factor (EAF) continued to decline in 2022, with an average EAF of 58.1%, compared with 61.7% for 2021 and 65% for 2020, largely due to the increase of unplanned outages.
Then, 2022 overtook 2021 as the most intensive load-shedding year yet — and 2023 surpassed the 2022 load-shedding total in its first quarter.
The answer to energy uncertainty
“At Standard Bank, we’re compelled to support businesses in challenging times. We’re very conscious of climate change and the need for a just transition. But ultimately, we must meet the immediate needs of our clients — and it’s our privilege as bankers to harness financial resources for growth,” says Burger.
“PowerPulse allows businesses to manage uncertainty — both in terms of unreliable energy supply and how to solve it — as well as the uncertainty of which suppliers to trust in a complex and rapidly growing solar industry. We want to introduce trust into a fragmented system so businesses can make more informed, data-driven decisions, endorsed by a brand with the stature of Standard Bank.”
A sustainable long-term solution to a short-term problem
“When we started the process [of exploring alternative power solutions], we soon realised how little we really knew,” says Bennie Wannenburg, manager of the Waboomsrivier Co-op, which comprises the 15 grape farmers who own the Waboomsrivier Winery in Breërivier.
The Waboomsrivier Winery used PowerPulse to explore cheaper and more sustainable alternatives to grid power. It now uses solar as its primary source of power.
“PowerPulse helped us assess our feasibility and the sizing of the system, led us through the tender process and ensured we made an easy decision about which solution provider to use,” says Wannenburg.
While load-shedding is forecast to last until at least 2028, Burger says solar should still be viewed as a short-term problem in the greater scheme of global energy security.
“Installing fit-for-purpose renewable energy solutions is a long-term solution to a short-term problem. It will have benefits far beyond just ‘keeping the lights on’ over the next few years — including hedging against the rising costs of grid-generated power, sharpening your business’s competitive edge, and ensuring you’re ahead of the game as the just energy transition inevitably gathers momentum to shape the business landscape in SA and beyond.”
How does PowerPulse work?
PowerPulse connects you to the right solar solution for your business in five simple steps:
Register on the PowerPulse website and upload basic information about your business and energy needs.
Receive a detailed feasibility report based on the scale, cost and potential savings of a hybrid solar system. You can also use the feasibility calculator to explore different scenarios.
Match with three accredited solar providers and get a consolidated proposal report so that you can easily compare solutions and costs to make the best choice for your business.
Explore a seamless solar funding solution from Standard Bank or choose your own funding option.
Get personal support from an expert concierge service team — from feasibility through to installation.
Empower your business to beat load-shedding: register on the PowerPulse website now.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.