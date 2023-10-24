PowerPulse connects you to the right solar solution for your business at no cost

PowerPulse, an industry-first digital platform from Standard Bank, is changing the way local businesses reduce their dependence on the country's unstable national power grid.

This platform aims to make every step of the journey towards securing a sustainable alternative energy solution as simple and business-driven as possible — whether you’re an existing Standard Bank client or not.

How? PowerPulse assesses your business case for solar power, lets you compare proposals from accredited providers at no cost, and allows you to explore funding options.

“When we first started working on PowerPulse, we didn’t foresee the extent of the uncertainty over electricity security in SA,” says Jaco Burger, head of corporate venturing at Standard Bank and one of the founders of PowerPulse.

“But in 2022, when the country faced record levels of load-shedding — at the same time that the price of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage started to drop dramatically — we saw a huge transition in the energy landscape.

“Making the switch to sustainable energy solutions started to make solid business sense. So, we decided to focus on helping South African businesses to take back control of their energy supply in the simplest, smartest and most secure way — via PowerPulse, an end-to-end digital solution.”

Load-shedding is here to stay, escalating year on year

According to the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, the Eskom fleet energy availability factor (EAF) continued to decline in 2022, with an average EAF of 58.1%, compared with 61.7% for 2021 and 65% for 2020, largely due to the increase of unplanned outages.

Then, 2022 overtook 2021 as the most intensive load-shedding year yet — and 2023 surpassed the 2022 load-shedding total in its first quarter.

The answer to energy uncertainty

“At Standard Bank, we’re compelled to support businesses in challenging times. We’re very conscious of climate change and the need for a just transition. But ultimately, we must meet the immediate needs of our clients — and it’s our privilege as bankers to harness financial resources for growth,” says Burger.

“PowerPulse allows businesses to manage uncertainty — both in terms of unreliable energy supply and how to solve it — as well as the uncertainty of which suppliers to trust in a complex and rapidly growing solar industry. We want to introduce trust into a fragmented system so businesses can make more informed, data-driven decisions, endorsed by a brand with the stature of Standard Bank.”

A sustainable long-term solution to a short-term problem

“When we started the process [of exploring alternative power solutions], we soon realised how little we really knew,” says Bennie Wannenburg, manager of the Waboomsrivier Co-op, which comprises the 15 grape farmers who own the Waboomsrivier Winery in Breërivier.

The Waboomsrivier Winery used PowerPulse to explore cheaper and more sustainable alternatives to grid power. It now uses solar as its primary source of power.

“PowerPulse helped us assess our feasibility and the sizing of the system, led us through the tender process and ensured we made an easy decision about which solution provider to use,” says Wannenburg.