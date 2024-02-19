Four signs it's high time to upgrade your business's IT system

With technology constantly evolving, today’s IT environment has become increasingly complex and it’s often hard to keep up with the latest gadgets or innovations, particularly when managing the IT system requirements of a growing team.

While it may be tempting to keep using your current devices and system for as long as possible, not only are you just avoiding the inevitable, but there are in fact several advantages to regular updates and upgrades.

Most technology enhancements are designed to enhance efficiency, and any efficiencies that lead to improved productivity and employee engagement will ensure an important competitive advantage for your business.

So why delay upgrading your IT system — especially when Digicape, an Apple Premium Reseller and business solutions expert, offers integrated IT solutions for companies of all sizes, makes doing so affordable and hassle free?

Here are four signs it's time for an upgrade, plus reasons why selecting Apple products is the smart choice if you're looking for solutions that'll continue to deliver value for your business every day:

1. Your system and/or devices are old and noticeably outdated

Increased unplanned maintenance time, forking out higher costs for replacement parts, and spending inordinate amounts of time trying to find replacement parts as they are outdated and hard to come by: these are obvious signs you may need to replace or upgrade a device or system component.

And though the latest version of a system component may have better capabilities and features and may seem like a good idea, if your current device or system is outdated, you’ll need to consider not only the cost of the additional components, but also whether they are compatible with the rest of your system.

Be smart

A smart reason to continuously update your Apple devices is to access new features.

Apple regularly releases updates that introduce new features, such as improved user interfaces, additional functionality and better performance. You can take advantage of these new features and improve your user experience by keeping your device up to date.

For instance, with between 18 to 21 hours of battery life on the new M1 Mac range, the hardware can easily outlast extended load-shedding phases, while the unified memory architecture of the Apple silicon M2 chip delivers fast, fluid multitasking and consistently high performance.

2. Your system is slow and your devices are unresponsive

If you or any of your team have time to make yourself a fresh cup of coffee every time you try to perform a task, you’re probably dealing with a system with inadequate resources. New applications with new functions and capabilities use a larger share of your system resources which causes slowdowns in your overall system.

Here, performance can be considerably enhanced on newer devices because they often have faster processors, more memory and storage space and better graphics capabilities. And, needless to say, software will function more quickly and smoothly on a newer device than it will on an older one, and you won’t run out of storage space while storing additional pictures, movies and applications on your device.

Be smart

On average, updating your Apple device every three years will help to improve its overall performance and ensure the consistently high performance the brand is renowned for.

And because the provisioning allows for an almost zero-touch experience, deploying Mac at scale across the business network is a smooth, simple process requiring minimal IT resources. Mac also integrates really well with Microsoft software suites.

Furthermore Apple releases updates that address performance issues, such as lagging or slow performance. By installing these updates, you can help to improve your device’s speed and responsiveness, ensuring optimal performance at no additional cost.

3. Your system isn’t compatible with the latest apps and software

When you update your device, you install the latest software and drivers that allow your device to work with the latest apps and software. This can be particularly important if you rely on your device for work where not being able to access certain features and functionality affects productivity and your ability to collaborate and perform your tasks.

Be smart

Apple regularly releases updates that address bugs and other software issues, so there is no need to purchase an operating system licence or a software maintenance contract for Mac. By installing these updates, you can help fix any problems you may be experiencing with your device.

4. Increased security

Safeguarding your devices and IT environment is an increasingly critical part of managing business risk and should always be a top priority.

Security risks increase as technology does. Older gadgets might not have the most recent security updates, making them open targets for hackers. Generally speaking, newer devices have greater security features and get frequent updates to fix any security flaws.

Be smart

Mac devices are renowned for being more secure and much less vulnerable to viruses and hacking than Windows PCs thanks to the underlying architecture and built-in security features. In addition, Apple IT automatically pushes out security patches for Mac at no cost. When you update your device, you install the latest security patches.

