Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes completes purchase of Outvest

Integration of the business is already under way

02 February 2024 - 11:48
by Kabelo Khumalo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Alexforbes offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Alexforbes offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment manager Alexforbes has completed the deal to buy Outvest from Outsurance, with integration of the business into the group under way.

Alexforbes said on Friday that the acquisition, first announced last year will allow it to serve customers across a greater variety of investment needs.

“We believe that combining the transformative power of financial inclusion with leading-edge technology presents a unique opportunity to make an impact on people’s lives by helping them reach their chosen investment outcome,” Viresh Maharaj, executive for retail at Alexforbes, said.

“Outvest fits neatly into our strategy by helping customers set goals, select investments and track their progress over time. This is an incredible leap forward for Alexforbes as we accelerate towards helping our customers personalise their financial journeys. We are excited to integrate with the Outvest team, harness the technology we have acquired and unlock the opportunity to become the digital disruptor.’”

Outsurance, one of the biggest success stories on the JSE in the past decade, launched Outvest with fanfare six years ago promising to replicate the success of its insurance business.

Outvest offers goal-based advice and passive investment solutions via a website and an app, combining technology and financial advisers based in a call centre.

However, Outvest failed to gain critical mass, leading to Outsurance’s decision to dispose of the asset, which it deemed noncore.

Outsurance said in August that Outvest “remains a subscale business”, but that clients’ investments will not be affected.

Danie Matthee, CEO of Outsurance, said: “We are proud to have conceptualised and incubated the Outvest platform. The team has built an incredible engine and we are confident that Alexforbes will provide the right environment to realise its full potential.”

Outsurance is in the process of making a foray into the Irish market in the latter stages of its 2024 financial year, if all goes according to plan.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

Alexforbes shakes off its dinosaur image

A new focus seems to be paying off for the 88-year-old financial services firm, notwithstanding the mature market and lacklustre economy in which it ...
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Alexforbes flexes muscle in independent financial adviser market

The financial services group has moved away from insurance over the past few years
Companies
1 month ago

Outsurance sells investment unit to Alexforbes

The price for Outvest was not disclosed
Companies
2 months ago

Two-pot system will increase assets under management, says Alexforbes

The company says its modelling shows the system will result in a new member accumulating more than double their fund value at retirement
Companies
6 months ago

Alexforbes unlocks R1.2bn in value from downsizing leased offices

Group adopts flexible working and cuts 60% of office space across 13 localities
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Canal+ bid for MultiChoice tests rules on media ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Coronation takes commanding stake in Dis-Chem
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Thungela opens Dubai office for new export ...
Companies / Mining
4.
SA coal miners juggle price and cost of transport
Companies / Mining
5.
Q&A with Head of Pick n Pay Clothing Hazel Pillay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Sanlam launches R6.5bn bid for Assupol

Companies / Financial Services

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ithala: a banking dream in ruins

Companies / Financial Services

Basel III regulations have not dried up credit extension in SA, study finds

Companies / Financial Services

Absa sets up base in China through office in Beijing

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.