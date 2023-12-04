Alexforbes looks to buy more businesses as interim profit grows
The financial services group has moved away from insurance over the past few years
Financial services group Alexforbes reported growth in interim profit as it reconfigured its core business away from insurance, bought new ones and sold off others, while growing its assets under management (AUM).
“Alexforbes is attracting new business alongside high retention rates and competitive investment returns, affirming the appeal of our value proposition to the market. Our business is quickly adapting to the needs of our clients by embracing technological transformation to improve our client experience and by introducing further efficiencies into our environment,” CEO Dawie de Villiers said on Monday in the company’s results for the six months to end-September...
