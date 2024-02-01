Basel III regulations have not dried up credit extension in SA, study finds
Two Reserve Bank economists say this was mainly due to the big banks being well capitalised and operating with capital buffers that were larger than regulatory minimum requirements
01 February 2024 - 17:19
The implementation of Basel III regulations by SA’s banks — bolstered in the wake of the 2008/9 global financial crisis that required banks to raise capital held by the sector to ensure banks have enough buffers to respond to crises — has had a limited effect on credit extension.
However, the credit to households dried up following the financial crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.