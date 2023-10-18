Insurer Hollard acquires strategic stake in insurtech start-up
SA’s biggest privately owned insurance group eyes expansion in digitally driven insurance solutions
18 October 2023 - 19:50
SA’s biggest privately owned insurance group Hollard has bought a strategic stake in another insurance technology (insurtech) start-up, Simply Financial Services, in a deal it hopes will shake up the local mass-market insurance landscape.
The value of the transaction and related details were not disclosed, but Hollard said on Wednesday the investment is in line with its growth aspirations in the field of digitally driven insurance solutions...
