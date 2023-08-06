'Cut red tape to allow SMEs to create jobs'
Unshackling the power of small and medium enterprises seen as key to reducing unemployment
06 August 2023 - 07:02
South Africa’s business regulatory environment needs a comprehensive reassessment to enable small and medium enterprises to become major job creators and make a dent in unemployment, says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES). ..
