Sygnia launches AI exchange-traded fund on the JSE

Sygnia became the first asset manager in SA to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund (AMETF) focused on tech and artificial intelligence (AI) when the new Sygnia Itrix FANG.AI AMETF went live on the JSE recently.

The move follows the JSE’s October 2022 decision to allow AMETFs, which has allowed Sygnia to make active investment in the high-growth tech and AI space easier for the average investor.

The objective of the new Sygnia Itrix FANG.AI AMETF is to provide a simple vehicle to investors wanting to gain exposure to companies that use advanced technologies to acquire and retain users — including industry disrupting technologies like AI, large language models (LLM), cloud storage, big data, social media and e-commerce tools.