Famous Brands sees greater sales but warns profit might decline
Load-shedding and the struggling economy have hurt consumers’ disposable income
09 October 2023 - 08:54
Restaurant group Famous Brands, the owner of Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs and Fishaways, has flagged a mixed set of upcoming interim results as sales increased, but ongoing power cuts and related costs persisted.
“The business has continued to improve its revenue performance mainly due to further improvements across the value chain,” the company, valued at about R6.5bn on the JSE, said on Monday in a trading statement about its results for the six months to end-August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.