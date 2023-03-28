Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand out of SA

The increasing economic growth pressure caused by severe electricity shortages led to S&P recently downgrading SA’s credit rating outlook from positive to stable.

There is also a looming crisis at Transnet’s rail division and a number of scathing reports of systematic and organised corruption.

And, finally, SA has been hit with a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylisting, a label the international watchdog slaps on countries that are not doing enough to prevent global money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

So it’s not surprising that South Africans are wary of investing locally and foreign investors are pulling out. Don’t be too quick to react, though, because if you look at the bigger picture, there are opportunities amid crisis.

Four major opportunities should make South Africans say twice before rushing all their money offshore, and should pique the interest of savvy, long-term foreign investors:

1. Energy privatisation potential

Just as the introduction of cellular technology in the mid 1990s allowed SA to reduce reliance on its fixed-line telephony network, the partial deregulation of the energy complex should reduce reliance on Eskom and create a more competitive — and reliable — energy landscape.

The Western Cape’s heavy investment in renewable energy will reduce demand on Eskom, while the private sector is poised to bring extra relief in the form of additional energy supply. Investec estimates that SA’s mining sector has a pipeline of embedded generation projects of 10GW — nearly double the amount of power being load-shed. And that excludes all the industrial companies and residential properties investing in solar.

All in all, aside from alleviating our energy woes, the opening up of the energy sector is set to attract investment and create sorely needed jobs.

2. SA banks stand strong amid US collapse

The almost-overnight collapse of tech-centred Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in mid-March marked the second-biggest banking failure in US history, and the first time that the US government has taken control over a major bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

President Joe Biden’s government did so largely to prevent a mass panic withdrawal from other banks, triggering a banking crisis in the US. But at the time of writing, this strategy was not going too well.

Within days of the collapse of SVB, Signature Bank customers got so spooked that they withdrew $10bn. This run on deposits quickly led to the Signature Bank becoming the third-largest bank failure in US history, and regulators were again forced to take control to protect depositors and the stability of the US financial system.