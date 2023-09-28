Gambling a last resort for broke South Africans
Betting is up 35% from a year ago, Capitec interim results show
28 September 2023 - 08:16
UPDATED 28 September 2023 - 22:45
An increasing number of consumers are resorting to gambling in a desperate attempt to lay their hands on cash as the credit market in SA tightens in response to high bad debts, results from Capitec show.
One of SA’s biggest unsecured lenders, Capitec said in its results for the six months to end-August that gambling transactions increased 35% year on year “putting further strain on household cash flow”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.