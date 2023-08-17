Banks stumble as consumers crack
Results from Nedbank and Absa, along with updates from Italtile and Cashbuild, show just how poorly consumers are faring
17 August 2023 - 05:03
Absa and Nedbank’s interim results paint a bleak picture of the financial health of South African consumers. Throw in updates from two more bellwether stocks — Italtile and Cashbuild — and the stress they’re under becomes that much clearer.
“The consumer in South Africa [has] had to deal with very difficult circumstances,” Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach told analysts on Monday. “Their liquidity balances show strain.” ..
