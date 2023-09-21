A major concern in the banking sector is the VAT dispute between Capitec and the Revenue Service. It revolves around whether Capitec can deduct VAT on loan insurance payments, a decision Capitec says could affect the banking industry and consumers.
Business Day TV spoke to Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, for more detail on the matter.
WATCH: VAT dispute’s effects on banking and consumers
Business Day TV talks to Denker Capital portfolio manager Kokkie Kooyman
