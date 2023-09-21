Economy

WATCH: VAT dispute’s effects on banking and consumers

Business Day TV talks to Denker Capital portfolio manager Kokkie Kooyman

21 September 2023 - 16:12
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

A major concern in the banking sector is the VAT dispute between Capitec and the Revenue Service. It revolves around whether Capitec can deduct VAT on loan insurance payments, a decision Capitec says could affect the banking industry and consumers.

Business Day TV spoke to Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, for more detail on the matter.

