JSE aims to stem exits with simpler listing rules
Analysts welcome ‘simplification project’ as a positive and necessary step
20 September 2023 - 13:27
UPDATED 20 September 2023 - 23:10
The JSE, which has almost halved in size over the past two decades, is looking at rewriting its listing requirements and cutting the red tape that has made it unattractive for local and offshore companies.
Africa’s biggest exchange by value said on Tuesday it will embark on a “simplification project” over the next 18 months with the aim of using understandable language in its listing requirements in the hope of attracting more companies. The bourse also hopes the project will lead to a reduction in the volume of listing requirements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.