Implats plans to delist RBPlat from the JSE
Over 90% of RBPlat shareholders have accepted the offer so far, including Northam, which will receive about R9bn in cash
24 July 2023 - 13:22
UPDATED 24 July 2023 - 17:04
Impala Platinum will buy out the remaining shareholders in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) before delisting it from the JSE as the next phase of its integration process begins in earnest.
Implats edged out its rival, Northam Platinum, to gain control of the mid-tier platinum group metals (PGMs) producer in May, 18 months after launching its takeover offer that had many twists and turns during the intervening period...
