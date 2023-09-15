Climate change, EVs and solar panels will drive growth, says Outsurance
The annual profit from continuing operations for the short-term insurer almost doubled
15 September 2023 - 10:14
Short-term insurer Outsurance reported a surge in profit from its continuing operations as premiums increased, and is expecting the insurance market to grow in the medium- to long-term because of climate change, solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs).
The company, valued at about R60bn on the JSE, saw its annual profit for the year to end-June jump 96.3% year on year to R3.3bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for continuing operations, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, 99.2% to 189.2c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.