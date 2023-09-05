Last throw of the dice for Coronation in dispute with Sars
Constitutional Court will hear group’s application for leave to appeal against SCA multimillion-rand tax ruling
05 September 2023 - 17:55
Asset management firm Coronation will have to convince the country’s apex court that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) was wrong in how it assessed its offshore operations, after the Raymond Zondo-led court decided to grant the company an audience in its dispute with the tax agency.
Coronation, which has R627bn in assets under management, said on Tuesday the Constitutional Court has decided that it will hear the group’s application for leave to appeal the decision by the country’s second-highest court, the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA)...
