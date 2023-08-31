JSE gives Nampak the green light for debt-busting rights offer
The approval allows the packaging company to proceed with its turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on its core metals business
Nampak has received JSE approval to proceed with its R1bn proposed rights offer, bringing it a step closer to executing its turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on its core metals business and selling off noncore assets to resolve its debt crisis.
The offer would be through the issue of new Nampak shares at R175 each...
