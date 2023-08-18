Emira makes another offer to take over Transcend
Emira is already the majority shareholder in Transcend with its 68.15% stake, and will now offer R6.30 per share
18 August 2023 - 09:15
Transcend Residential Property Fund looks set to become the latest company to leave the JSE as Emira has made a cash offer to take over the company, whose board believes it can no longer justify its listing on the local bourse.
The company, valued at about R1bn, also said that the limitations from the regulatory processes involved with being listed outweighed the benefits...
