Customers donate R4.4m using nav»Care feature on FNB app

FNB is proud to announce that its customers and employees are harnessing the power of technological innovation for social good after donating an impressive R4.4m in funds and eBucks to charitable causes using the nav»Care feature on the FNB app.

Their remarkable generosity complements the organisation's extensive community outreach programmes, including its staff-led volunteer programme, which assists communities in need.

FNB employees and customers have also adopted just more than 1,200 early childhood development centres (ECD) and more than 100 old age homes to help them with an array of needs. These adoptions benefit about 48,000 children and over 6,000 elderly citizens. Through nav»Care, customers and employees can now also donate their time, by adopting an ECD or old age home.

“The care and kindness shown by FNB customers and employees has been humbling and gives further impetus to use the bank's digital platform for social good. The nav»Care feature is seamlessly integrated into the FNB app to empower customers and employees to contribute to a range of causes that are close to their hearts,” says Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO.