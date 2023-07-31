Customers donate R4.4m using nav»Care feature on FNB app
The donations have benefited early childhood development centres, old age homes, climate change, animal welfare and housing initiatives
WATCH | FNB CEO Jacques Celliers discusses this milestone with Sipho Silinda, CEO of FNB public sector banking.
FNB is proud to announce that its customers and employees are harnessing the power of technological innovation for social good after donating an impressive R4.4m in funds and eBucks to charitable causes using the nav»Care feature on the FNB app.
Their remarkable generosity complements the organisation's extensive community outreach programmes, including its staff-led volunteer programme, which assists communities in need.
FNB employees and customers have also adopted just more than 1,200 early childhood development centres (ECD) and more than 100 old age homes to help them with an array of needs. These adoptions benefit about 48,000 children and over 6,000 elderly citizens. Through nav»Care, customers and employees can now also donate their time, by adopting an ECD or old age home.
“The care and kindness shown by FNB customers and employees has been humbling and gives further impetus to use the bank's digital platform for social good. The nav»Care feature is seamlessly integrated into the FNB app to empower customers and employees to contribute to a range of causes that are close to their hearts,” says Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO.
“This technological innovation has not only simplified the process of giving but has also democratised philanthropy by enabling people from all walks of life to make a difference.
“It is inspiring to see FNB customers and employees come together to help those in need. Their efforts are a testimony to the generosity and selflessness that have long been a part of South African culture. We are inspired by the positive response to FNB's attempts to innovate for the greater good.”
The donations raised through nav»Care have gone to a range of initiatives addressing key social challenges. The donations have also benefited causes aimed at combating climate change, promoting animal welfare, supporting land and housing initiatives — and recently introduced, gender-based violence initiatives.
The nav»Care feature is one of FNB's free smart tools that includes a marketplace for cars, homes and services, wellness support, financial education and alternative energy.
Follow these steps to donate:
- Go to the app and press “nav-igate life”;
- Select nav” Care;
- Choose “donate” and select from a range of causes to donate cash or eBucks.
This article was sponsored by FNB.