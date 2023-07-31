Gold inches down, but on track for biggest monthly gain in four months

Bengaluru — Gold prices were bound for their biggest monthly gain in four months on Monday as expectations grew that major global central banks may be nearing the end of monetary policy tightening cycles.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,954.79 per ounce by 4.31am GMT (6.31am), while US gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,953.80 per ounce.
“Markets feel vindicated with their assessment that Fed rates are at or near their terminal rate, with key inflation reports from the US all pointing towards a faster pace of disinflation,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
“That has worked wonders for gold since it found support about $1,900,” Simpson said, noting that the market remains in a part of the year usually associated with choppy price action and less stable returns.
Gold prices were set to end the month about 1.8% higher, the most since March, as expectations that US interest rates could be nearing their peak put the dollar on track for its second consecutive monthly decline.
Data on Friday showed annual US inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to ending its fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.
Two European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers on Friday also raised the prospect of an end to the ECB’s steepest and longest string of rate rises.
Higher interest rates discourage the buying of non-interest-paying bullion, which is priced in dollar.
The next “big” catalyst outside geopolitical risks will be more substantial progress on China stimulus measures or the beginning of Fed rate cuts expected by the first quarter of next year, said Baden Moore, head of carbon and commodity strategy at National Australia Bank.
Other precious metals also looked set to post monthly rises, with spot silver leading at 6.5%, but down 0.5% on the day at $24.22 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.9% to $927.38 and palladium eased 0.3% to $1,241.93.
Gold inches down, but on track for biggest monthly gain in four months
The bullion is boosted by expectations that global central banks may be nearing the end of monetary policy tightening cycles
Bengaluru — Gold prices were bound for their biggest monthly gain in four months on Monday as expectations grew that major global central banks may be nearing the end of monetary policy tightening cycles.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,954.79 per ounce by 4.31am GMT (6.31am), while US gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,953.80 per ounce.
“Markets feel vindicated with their assessment that Fed rates are at or near their terminal rate, with key inflation reports from the US all pointing towards a faster pace of disinflation,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
“That has worked wonders for gold since it found support about $1,900,” Simpson said, noting that the market remains in a part of the year usually associated with choppy price action and less stable returns.
Gold prices were set to end the month about 1.8% higher, the most since March, as expectations that US interest rates could be nearing their peak put the dollar on track for its second consecutive monthly decline.
Data on Friday showed annual US inflation rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to ending its fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.
Two European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers on Friday also raised the prospect of an end to the ECB’s steepest and longest string of rate rises.
Higher interest rates discourage the buying of non-interest-paying bullion, which is priced in dollar.
The next “big” catalyst outside geopolitical risks will be more substantial progress on China stimulus measures or the beginning of Fed rate cuts expected by the first quarter of next year, said Baden Moore, head of carbon and commodity strategy at National Australia Bank.
Other precious metals also looked set to post monthly rises, with spot silver leading at 6.5%, but down 0.5% on the day at $24.22 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.9% to $927.38 and palladium eased 0.3% to $1,241.93.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gold rises but heads for biggest weekly decline in five weeks
Gold benefits as dollar slips, with focus on ECB rates decision
Gold trades at one-week high on softer dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.