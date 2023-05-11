FNB Connect rewards customers with R300m in free data and voice minutes

FNB Connect, one of SA's leading mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), has rewarded customers with more than R300m worth of free data and voice minutes in the first half of the 2023 financial year.

This is part of its commitment to providing more value to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers who use its services — helping them save on their telecom bills.

An estimated 70% of FNB Connect customers are on top-up plans, which is a good choice for those who want flexibility and control without the risk of bill shock at the end of each month. Customers can activate SIM Spend Limit, a feature that allows them to apply a tailored and manageable spending limit. This is a great way to help customers stay in control of their spending.

One of its flagship plans, the Talk Max top-up, offers customers savings of up to 70% on their telecom bills, with a monthly cost of only R325 compared with some providers that charge up to R1,000 for similar plans. Talk Max offers unlimited talk time, 50MB of data and 50 SMS's every month.

“Telecommunications plays a critical role in the lives of our customers. It enables them to stay connected with friends and family, access information and financial services, and conduct business anywhere at any time,” says Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment.

“Over the years, we’ve been digitising access to telecommunications services, and FNB Connect is now available on channels such as the FNB app. FNB Connect provides the best value to customers for managing their lifestyles and business interests.”