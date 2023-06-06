Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Cash-flush fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) hiked its dividend despite a drop in annual profit, as it reported stronger demand for its product over the last year and looks to cash in on future acquisitions.
The company, valued at R1.97bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-March that gross profit, revenue minus the cost of sales, improved 16.5% year on year to R499.5m, but operating expenses rising 43.8% led to operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations, declining 8.9% to R193m...
Capprec declares higher dividend but lower profit
The operating expenses of the fintech group increased over the past year as it looks to expand
