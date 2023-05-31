Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
Private sector must be let in to help SA’s dysfunctional railway operator get back on track
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Chinese fighter jet swerves in front of a US reconnaissance aeroplane over the South China Sea
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
SA investors should not abandon the JSE in favour of offshore markets as the local bourse continues to offer attractive opportunities provided one makes the right stock picks.
That is the view of Siboniso Nxumalo, Old Mutual Investment Group’s (OMIG) chief investment officer, who says the rand’s record lows against the dollar make it risky to take one’s money offshore...
Don’t ditch JSE, Old Mutual advises
