FNB Connect wins top prize at MVNO Awards

FNB's mobile network offering has been recognised as the Digital Mobile Network Operator (MVNO) of the Year by the global MVNO Awards. FNB Connect received joint first place during the MVNO's World Congress 2022.

The award is a glowing endorsement of FNB Connect, which has harnessed the bank's world-class digital and gamification platforms to bring helpful and cost-effective communications to customers.

“We're proud to have received this global recognition for our businesses’ positive impact on customers,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“Financial services and telecommunications are crucial to customers realising their dreams and aspirations. FNB's ability to facilitate this in a trusted manner remains essential as we transition from a digital offering to a bigger aspiration as a platform-based business.”

FNB launched its mobile network offering in 2015, after more than two decades of innovation in the telecommunications space from the early days of inContact, cellphone banking, device distribution and airtime top-up solutions on their banking platforms.

“We approach telecommunications in the same way as we respond to customers’ financial needs. Leveraging the bank's digital capabilities allows us to innovate and support digitally active customers with integrated telecommunications solutions that improve access and are helpful, easy and safe. This year alone, data usage grew more than 100% and FNB awarded customers with more than 750-million megabytes of free data,” says Celliers.

FNB is also increasing its efforts to democratise access to affordable third-party smart devices, data and airtime packages with the aim of narrowing the digital divide.

Among the popular third-party services are software vouchers customers can purchase on the FNB app. All purchased software vouchers are stored on the app and can be redeemed at the user's convenience.

With so many distinct and world-leading innovations, FNB sets itself apart as a leading digital-age company. Its approach to telecommunications within a financial services platform creates powerful customer experiences that go beyond banking.

This article was paid for by FNB.