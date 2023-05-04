African Bank names Trisha Singh as its new company secretary

Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
African Bank, the lender rescued from the ashes of its former parent African Bank Investments (Abil) after its near total collapse in 2014, has filled its vacant company secretary position.
The lender on Thursday named Trisha Singh as its new company secretary with effect from August 3. The appointment of Singh fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Maliga Chetty who stepped down from March 14 after four years in the role.
“I would like to welcome Trisha on behalf of the board, and we look forward to her valuable contribution to the board and the group as a whole,” African Bank chair Thabo Dloti said.
Singh obtained Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (LLB) degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is studying towards a chartered secretaries certification as well as a Masters of Law (LLM). She has also obtained postgraduate diplomas in compliance management and advanced banking law from the University of Johannesburg and completed the management advancement programme and the international executive development programme through Wits Business School.
Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 2002 and has supported multiple boards within the banking industry. According to her LinkedIn profile her most recent role was head of board support at Absa while she also worked as group company secretary for Mercantile Bank between August 2014 and June 2020.
theunisseng@businesslive.co.za
