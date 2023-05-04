This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Financial Services

African Bank names Trisha Singh as its new company secretary

Singh, who was enrolled as an advocate in 2002, acted as group company secretary for Mercantile Bank between August 2014 and June 2020

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 18:18 Garth Theunissen
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

African Bank, the lender rescued from the ashes of its former parent African Bank Investments (Abil) after its near total collapse in 2014, has filled its vacant company secretary position.

The lender on Thursday named Trisha Singh as its new company secretary with effect from August 3. The appointment of Singh fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Maliga Chetty who stepped down from March 14 after four years in the role.

“I would like to welcome Trisha on behalf of the board, and we look forward to her valuable contribution to the board and the group as a whole,” African Bank chair Thabo Dloti said.

Singh obtained Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (LLB) degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is studying towards a chartered secretaries certification as well as a Masters of Law (LLM). She has also obtained postgraduate diplomas in compliance management and advanced banking law from the University of Johannesburg and completed the management advancement programme and the international executive development programme through Wits Business School.

Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 2002 and has supported multiple boards within the banking industry. According to her LinkedIn profile her most recent role was head of board support at Absa while she also worked as group company secretary for Mercantile Bank between August 2014 and June 2020.

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za

Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under curatorship

Finance minister Godongwana acts as a result of governance, compliance and operational failures
Companies
1 month ago

FSCA provisionally withdraws Salt Asset Management’s licence

The provisional withdrawal means the firm is barred from conducting business as a financial services provider
Companies
2 weeks ago

Banks and regulators respond to explosive ‘gold mafia’ claims

Doha-based Al Jazeera claims staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were paid bribes to launder money for Zimbabwean gold smugglers
National
1 month ago

Numsa-linked 3Sixty Life gets a new curator after lengthy legal saga

Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook has been appointed as the final curator of the Numsa-linked underwriter after 14-months of legal wrangling
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray sees rates, inflation ‘higher and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec’s generators to power Sandton traffic ...
Companies / Property
3.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pick n Pay chair lambastes government for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sibanye rings leadership changes at newly ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

African Bank pays out R100m in dividends

Companies / Financial Services

FSCA issued fines totalling R100.64m in 2022/23

Companies / Financial Services

Curator extends closure of Habib Overseas Bank

Companies / Financial Services

Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.