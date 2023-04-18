Companies / Financial Services

FSCA issued fines totalling R100.64m in 2022/23

Financial regulator discloses the administrative penalties in its annual regulatory actions report

BL Premium
18 April 2023 - 14:12 Garth Theunissen

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has imposed R100.6m in administrative penalties as part of its actions to ensure compliance with SA’s financial regulatory framework during its 2022/23 financial year.

The regulator imposed a total of R153.86m in administrative penalties on 44 investigated parties between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023, according to its regulatory actions report for that period, which was released on Tuesday. However, after taking into account those penalties that were suspended or set aside after reconsideration by the Financial Services Tribunal (FST), the total administrative penalties payable dropped to R100.64m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.