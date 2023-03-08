The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Gender equality would introduce new voices that would foster radical innovation and drive market growth in Africa
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
EU defence ministers discuss further arms supplies to Kyiv as Russian forces push towards seizing the key eastern city
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
The JSE has been prepping for a possible collapse of SA’s electricity grid and says it is ready for any such eventuality.
While the bourse enjoyed 99.9% uptime across all its markets in 2022, moderately above the long-term average of 99.83%, the potential collapse of SA’s struggling power grid could play havoc with trading activity...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE has back-ups in place if grid collapses
CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back-up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
The JSE has been prepping for a possible collapse of SA’s electricity grid and says it is ready for any such eventuality.
While the bourse enjoyed 99.9% uptime across all its markets in 2022, moderately above the long-term average of 99.83%, the potential collapse of SA’s struggling power grid could play havoc with trading activity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.