JSE has back-ups in place if grid collapses

CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back-up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine

08 March 2023 - 16:32 Garth Theunissen
The JSE has been prepping for a possible collapse of SA’s electricity grid and says it is ready for any such eventuality.

While the bourse enjoyed 99.9% uptime across all its markets in 2022, moderately above the long-term average of 99.83%, the potential collapse of SA’s struggling power grid could play havoc with trading activity...

