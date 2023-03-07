Price support was provided by supply concerns
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Nedbank has announced a record-high final dividend and a planned share buyback programme of up to R5bn thanks to excess capital on its balance sheet helped by double-digit earnings growth across all its business clusters in 2022.
The Johannesburg-based lender will roll out the share repurchase programme, which remains subject to regulatory approval, over the next 12 months via an odd-lot offer that will see it repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary shares. This will reduce administrative costs associated with a large shareholder register while providing a windfall for smaller Nedbank shareholders...
Nedbank announces R5bn share buyback and record dividend
