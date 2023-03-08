Companies / Financial Services

Cash-flush JSE distributes R668m to shareholders

The operator of Africa’s largest bourse remains profitable despite a raft of delistings in recent years and will pay a dividend of 769c per share

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 12:22 Garth Theunissen

The JSE Ltd, the listed company that operates Africa’s largest bourse, has announced a R668m distribution to shareholders as the business remained profitable and cash generative despite a raft of delistings in recent years.

The company announced a 4% rise in profit after tax to R749m in the year to end-December, with headline earnings per share coming in at 917.7c, 4% higher than the previous year’s 878.9c. Robust cash generated from operations of R978m enabled the board to declare an ordinary dividend of 769c per share, 2% higher than the previous year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.