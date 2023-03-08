Short-term US and German bond yields at their highest since 2008 as markets fret over aggressive monetary tightening
The JSE Ltd, the listed company that operates Africa’s largest bourse, has announced a R668m distribution to shareholders as the business remained profitable and cash generative despite a raft of delistings in recent years.
The company announced a 4% rise in profit after tax to R749m in the year to end-December, with headline earnings per share coming in at 917.7c, 4% higher than the previous year’s 878.9c. Robust cash generated from operations of R978m enabled the board to declare an ordinary dividend of 769c per share, 2% higher than the previous year...
Cash-flush JSE distributes R668m to shareholders
The operator of Africa’s largest bourse remains profitable despite a raft of delistings in recent years and will pay a dividend of 769c per share
