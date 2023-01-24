Companies / Financial Services

Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan

Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’

24 January 2023 - 11:58 Garth Theunissen

Not even SA-born Tesla CEO Elon Musk can sort out Eskom’s power crisis and anyone considering the soon-to-be-vacant CEO job at SA’s failing state-own power utility would have to be “crazy.”

That’s the view of former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, founder of Montegray Capital and Bank Zero, who made the comments in an interview with Alishia Seckam during PSG’s Think Big webinar series on Tuesday. Jordaan described the power crisis at Eskom as “devastating” and said he was in regular contact with small business owners who wanted to “hand back the keys” due to the persistent load-shedding that makes it impossible to operate...

