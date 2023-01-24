Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan

All share steady around record high of above 80,000 points
As Russia struggles to sell stalemates as victories, the ANC can advise it on how to reframe failure as ‘renewal’
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says Gordhan gave some information but cited market sensitivity to avoid answering other questions by MPs
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
All but two of Nato’s 30 members have ratified the Nordic applications, and Hungary has said it plans to do so at the opening of parliament in February
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Not even SA-born Tesla CEO Elon Musk can sort out Eskom’s power crisis and anyone considering the soon-to-be-vacant CEO job at SA’s failing state-own power utility would have to be “crazy.”
That’s the view of former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, founder of Montegray Capital and Bank Zero, who made the comments in an interview with Alishia Seckam during PSG’s Think Big webinar series on Tuesday. Jordaan described the power crisis at Eskom as “devastating” and said he was in regular contact with small business owners who wanted to “hand back the keys” due to the persistent load-shedding that makes it impossible to operate...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
Not even SA-born Tesla CEO Elon Musk can sort out Eskom’s power crisis and anyone considering the soon-to-be-vacant CEO job at SA’s failing state-own power utility would have to be “crazy.”
That’s the view of former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, founder of Montegray Capital and Bank Zero, who made the comments in an interview with Alishia Seckam during PSG’s Think Big webinar series on Tuesday. Jordaan described the power crisis at Eskom as “devastating” and said he was in regular contact with small business owners who wanted to “hand back the keys” due to the persistent load-shedding that makes it impossible to operate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.