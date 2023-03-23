JSE lifts suspension of Trustco

Switzerland and Norway increase their benchmarks and the UK appears set to follow suit later in the day
ANC politicians’ refusal to buy only vehicles made in SA proves they don’t care about the country, its industry or its people
The retail group says few union members support the strike and that there has been a spike in resignations from the union since the planned action was announced
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Tussle between the Namibian company and the local bourse over its financial results dates back to November 2020
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
International Criminal Court is a ‘legal nonentity’ and its warrant against Vladimir Putin is ‘meaningless’, says former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev
Gimmeanotherchance, Lucky Lad and Amber Rock are likely to dominate at Turffontein
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Trading in the shares Trustco resumed on the JSE after a more than three year battle between the Namibia-based investment group and the local bourse concerning its financial results.
The suspension was also lifted on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) and the OTCQX in New York...
