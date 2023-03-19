Companies / Financial Services

Banque SYZ: your neighbourhood Swiss bank available in SA

Nicolas Syz, head of private banking at the group founded by his father in 1996, says Africa has turned out to be its fastest-growing market

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 16:24 Garth Theunissen

With Credit Suisse now worth about the same as shoemaker Crocs and Silicon Valley Bank having breathed its last you would think now is not the best time to be promoting a little-known Swiss bank in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

But that is exactly what Nicolas Syz, head of private banking at Banque SYZ (pronounced “seats”), a boutique wealth manager founded by his father Eric in 1996, is in town to do. Syz junior says the bank is committed to Africa, which has turned out to be its fastest growing market...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.