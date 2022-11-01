×

Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam and MTN insurtech alliance gets regulatory approval

The partnership will be implemented through MTN’s insure-tech platform aYo Holdings, in which each of the companies will hold a 50% stake

01 November 2022 - 13:03 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam and MTN’s partnership to market and distribute insurance and investment products across Africa has received the necessary regulatory approval, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The partnership became effective on October 31 and will will be implemented through MTN’s insurtech platform aYo Holdings, in which each of the companies will hold 50%...

