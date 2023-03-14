Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Old Mutual reports 10% rise in profit as mortality claims fall

Business Day TV speaks to CFO Casper Troskie for an analysis of the financial services group’s annual results

14 March 2023 - 19:37
Old Mutual. Picture: BUSINESSLIVE
Old Mutual. Picture: BUSINESSLIVE

Old Mutual says annual headline earnings rose 10%, thanks in large part to a drop in mortality claims, though the insurer and kept its dividend unchanged as the economic outlook remains dim. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Casper Troskie for his assessment of the group’s performance.

Old Mutual guns for Capitec with mass-market bank plan

The insurance and investment group plans to launch a digitally focused mass-market bank to rival Capitec by the end of 2024
Companies
3 hours ago

Old Mutual to top up R3.7bn dividend payout with share buyback

The insurance and investment group earmarks R1bn-R1.5bn for the plan that still needs a regulatory nod
Companies
12 hours ago

Much at stake in pension payouts case

Applicant says retrospective change infringes his rights, and industry warns that funds’ stability is at risk
National
2 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.