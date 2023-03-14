Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE takes cold comfort from US inflation

Global equities rebound after US price increases in February were within expectations

14 March 2023 - 19:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE recovered from earlier lows on Tuesday but still ended the session weaker as markets globally took some comfort from a promising US inflation print after Monday’s sell-off in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.

US consumer prices rose by 6% annually in February, down from 6.4% in January and in line with the market expectations. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.4%, matching estimates...

