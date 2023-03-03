Wall Street rose overnight in a move attributed to Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic saying the Fed should stick to ‘steady’ quarter-point rate hikes
3Sixty Life, the underwriter linked to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), finally has a new curator after 14-months of legal wrangling with the Prudential Authority (PA).
The high court appointed Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook as the final curator of 3Sixty Life on February 21, according to a statement on Friday by the PA, the financial services regulator that falls under the SA Reserve Bank. Her appointment hopefully brings to an end a protracted legal dispute that began in December 2021 when the PA first had 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship for failing to maintain legally required capital levels...
Numsa-linked 3Sixty Life gets a new curator after lengthy legal saga
Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook has been appointed as the final curator of the Numsa-linked underwriter after 14-months of legal wrangling
