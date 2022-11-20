Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
The Prudential Authority (PA), the financial regulator that falls under the auspices of the Reserve Bank, says it plans to oppose underwriter 3Sixty Life’s application to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to overturn its final curatorship.
The embattled underwriter, which is ultimately owned by the investment arm of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), approached the SCA on November 8 after its application for leave to appeal against its final curatorship was dismissed by the high court the previous day. The appeal application at the high court was opposed by the PA...
Prudential Authority to oppose 3Sixty Life’s latest appeal bid
Underwriter’s decision to take its appeal to the SCA effectively suspends the ruling making its curatorship final
