Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Finance minister must announce urgent measures in his budget to ease the burden of load-shedding on the agricultural sector or risk placing the country’s food supply at risk
Fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and likely plunge in financial market asset prices due to panic selling
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
SA’s financial services sector is panicking over the impact that a potential collapse of the national electricity grid could have on the country’s financial and monetary system.
Business Day understands that companies in the asset management, insurance and banking sector have been scenario planning how an Eskom grid collapse could disrupt everything from the execution and settlement of trades on the JSE to money transfers and salary payments. The main fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and a likely plunge in financial market asset prices due to panic selling once the power grid is up and running again after the failure...
Financial sector plans for grid collapse
The Reserve Bank has been preparing for a failure since 2015 that it says may necessitate an orderly closing and reopening of markets
