Companies / Financial Services

RMB names Isaah Mhlanga its new chief economist

Mhlanga joins RMB from Alexforbes where he has been executive chief economist since July 2018

BL Premium
31 January 2023 - 11:23 Garth Theunissen

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the investment banking unit of JSE-listed financial services group FirstRand, has appointed Isaah Mhlanga as its chief economist.

Mhlanga, who joins the FirstRand-owned bank from Alexforbes where he has been executive chief economist since July 2018, will join RMB as markets’ head of research on February 1 before starting as chief economist on July 1. This will allow him time to work with RMB’s current chief economist, Ettienne Le Roux, who will hand over his responsibilities to Mhlanga on July 1 when he joints the FirstRand Treasury unit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.