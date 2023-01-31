Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the investment banking unit of JSE-listed financial services group FirstRand, has appointed Isaah Mhlanga as its chief economist.
Mhlanga, who joins the FirstRand-owned bank from Alexforbes where he has been executive chief economist since July 2018, will join RMB as markets’ head of research on February 1 before starting as chief economist on July 1. This will allow him time to work with RMB’s current chief economist, Ettienne Le Roux, who will hand over his responsibilities to Mhlanga on July 1 when he joints the FirstRand Treasury unit...
RMB names Isaah Mhlanga its new chief economist
Mhlanga joins RMB from Alexforbes where he has been executive chief economist since July 2018
