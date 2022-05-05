Companies / Financial Services RMB names Emrie Brown as new CEO B L Premium

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate and investment banking unit of FirstRand Ltd., has named Emrie Brown as its new CEO.

Brown’s appointment is effective on October 1 and will see her take over from RMB’s current CEO James Formby, who steps down after seven years. Formby is considering “a number of options available to him within the broader group”, according to a Thursday statement from FirstRand announcing the leadership change...