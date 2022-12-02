Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
It has paid lip service to the important reform of bringing in the private sector to run trains
Colleague Mulao Lamula defends public protector to panel considering her fitness to hold office
The options are getting fewer for the president, the party and the country
The sale is part of the JSE-listed company’s strategy to offload non-performing assets
Markets recover when central banks stop hiking interest rates
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
A dysfunctional comedy, a tribute by a famous son to a father, reject MI5 agents and an adaptation of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’
Market returns in October and November provided something positive to cheer us on. But the underlying global geopolitics, energy supply constraints and logistical bottlenecks weigh on the outlook for growth in 2023.
Now political developments will probably further dampen the confidence that is needed to drive fixed investment. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Expect a gloomy first quarter in 2023
Markets recover when central banks stop hiking interest rates
Market returns in October and November provided something positive to cheer us on. But the underlying global geopolitics, energy supply constraints and logistical bottlenecks weigh on the outlook for growth in 2023.
Now political developments will probably further dampen the confidence that is needed to drive fixed investment. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.