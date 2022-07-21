The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Digital lender TymeBank has made three new appointments to its senior executive team, all of whom will report directly to new CEO Coen Jonker, who took over the reins from former CEO Tauriq Keraan at the start of July.
With Keraan having been redeployed to group executive for growth projects, a role that will see him leading TymeBank’s international expansion, Jonker has bolstered his senior leadership team to support the bank’s growth ambitions. The so-called neo-bank is set to launch in the Philippines in October under the GoTyme brand after receiving central bank approval for its digital banking licence in early 2022...
TymeBank announces series of new executive appointments
New CEO Coen Jonker has bolstered his senior leadership team as the digital lender ramps up its growth ambitions
