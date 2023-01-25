Companies / Financial Services

Quilter’s quarterly performance hit hard by market turmoil

Net inflows in the period ended December were almost a third lower than the previous three months and down more than four-fifths from a year earlier

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 14:18 Nico Gous

London-based wealth manager Quilter says assets under management and administration (AuMA) edged higher in its latest quarter, helped by a modest pickup in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields.

At the end of the three months to December 31, the formerly unit of the Old Mutual group, oversaw £99.6bn (about R2.1-trillion) in customer investments, a 3% rise quarter on quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.