Quilter’s quarterly performance hit hard by market turmoil

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Investment will surge if the government makes this bold move
The US treasury secretary says the move aims to boost data sharing between SA and US financial intelligence units and to lift controls to fight money laundering and terrorist financing
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students seek court order
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Critics say Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants more loyalists in place
The player could make his debut for the franchise on Friday when they meet Ulster away in the URC
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
London-based wealth manager Quilter says assets under management and administration (AuMA) edged higher in its latest quarter, helped by a modest pickup in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields.
At the end of the three months to December 31, the formerly unit of the Old Mutual group, oversaw £99.6bn (about R2.1-trillion) in customer investments, a 3% rise quarter on quarter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Quilter’s quarterly performance hit hard by market turmoil
Net inflows in the period ended December were almost a third lower than the previous three months and down more than four-fifths from a year earlier
London-based wealth manager Quilter says assets under management and administration (AuMA) edged higher in its latest quarter, helped by a modest pickup in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields.
At the end of the three months to December 31, the formerly unit of the Old Mutual group, oversaw £99.6bn (about R2.1-trillion) in customer investments, a 3% rise quarter on quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.