RMB Holdings forecasts further decline after interim NAV drops 10%

Property investment company posts R514m loss for the six months to end-September compared with a profit of R177m a year earlier

13 December 2022 - 11:43 Nico Gous

Property investment company RMB Holdings’ net asset value (NAV) per share, a key performance measure for real estate firms, declined almost one-tenth from a year ago, according to  its latest interim report.

The company, valued at R819m on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its half-year results end-September that NAV per share fell 9.6% year on year to 238.6c, while diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strips out impairments and one-off items, was down almost three-quarters to 3.8c...

