Sanlam group company secretary resigns

Sana-Ullah Bray will become the group executive of human capital while the current deputy company secretary will be promoted

09 December 2022 - 08:53 Nico Gous

Sanlam group company secretary Sana-Ullah Bray has resigned to take up another position inside the insurance group at the start of next year, the company announced in a brief statement on Friday.

Bray will become the group executive of human capital while the current deputy company secretary, Adela Fortune, will be promoted...

