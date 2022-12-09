Companies / Financial Services

JSE appoints new CFO

Bourse says Fawzia Suliman will replace acting CFO Carmini Kander on January 9

BL Premium
09 December 2022 - 09:12 Nico Gous

The JSE has appointed a new CFO who will take over in January after the acting CFO stepped into the role in May 2022.

In a brief statement, the local bourse said Fawzia Suliman will become the new CFO and an executive director from January 9 and will replace acting CFO Carmini Kander...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.